Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi steal the show in this pregnancy drama laced with comedy and emotion

Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here's SSR's life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

Kriti Sanon shares a thoughtful message on the current COVID-19 crisis; Varun Dhawan reacts – watch video

Kriti Sanon takes her prank a little too far on Bhediya sets; pushes Varun Dhawan into a river – watch video

Happy birthday Kriti Sanon: The actress rings in her special day with a grand celebration and opens up about Mimi releasing earlier than planned – watch video

Kriti Sanon can be seen beaming while cutting her cake, drenched in confetti, but we guess that the release of her new film, Mimi, was also partly the reason behind her joy. After cutting her cake, Kriti Sanon also spoke a bit about why Mimi has released on Netflix and Jio Cinema earlier than its planned 30th July release date.

Russel D'Silva   |    July 27, 2021 8:57 AM IST

Kriti Sanon has crossed over the 3-decade threshold thirty today. Ringing in her 31st birthday, the actress' team arranged a small albeit pretty happening celebration for her in the presence of a few, select paparazzi, where the actress can be seen beaming while cutting her cake, drenched in confetti, but we guess that the release of her new film, Mimi, was also partly the reason behind her joy. After cutting her cake, Kriti Sanon, who has an incredibly high hit ratio of over 60% in Bollywood, also spoke a bit about why Mimi has released on Netflix and Jio Cinema earlier than its planned 30th July release date. Watch the video above...

