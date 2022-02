View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

is a judge of Hunarbaaz along with and . She was seen interacting with Karan in a BTS video. Karan called her a ‘hone waali dulhan’. Wondering why? Well, have a look at the video to find out. Also Read - Mithya to A Thursday: 5 new films and shows to watch on ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar and other OTT platforms