A fun video of Kajol, sister Tanishaa Mukerji and mom Tanuja Mukerji from a Durga Pandal has gone viral on social media.

A fun video of and having a sisterly fight at a Durga pandal has gone viral. In the video, we see the two sisters arguing and it is mother Tanuja Mukerji who literally had to shush them. Later we see all the three beautiful ladies posing happily for the cameras. Kajol looked mesmerising in a blue saree while Tanishaa opted for a pink saree. Check out the fun video above.