OMG! Kangana Ranaut has a little clone who talks, behaves and does everything JUST LIKE HER – watch video

Have you ever met a little clone of Bollywood star? Let us introduce you to a 9-year old Kangana Ranaut fan who talks, behaves, acts, mouths the actress' dialogues and even does her, hair, makeup and wears her costumes just like her.

Russel D'Silva   |    July 12, 2021 8:54 PM IST

Doppelgangers of Bollywood stars, who go to great lengths to dress, look, talk and follow every mannerism of the OG they emulate is nothing new. But have you ever met a little clone of Bollywood star? Let us introduce you to Suman Puri, a 9-year old Kangana Ranaut fan who talks, behaves, acts, mouths the actress' dialogues and even does her, hair, makeup and wears her costumes just like her. Think we're pulling your leg? Can't believe what we're saying? Well, then... you don't need take our word for it. Just watch the video above yourself and prepare to be gobsmacked.

