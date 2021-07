View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@jaysean)

For all the DDLJ fans, this video may not be a happy one for you. Jay Sean took to his Instagram account to share a video as he crooned the English translation of and 's song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna. Of course, the English translation of the song is funny and it has left in splits too. Over lyrics like 'These girls are packets of intoxication', PeeCee just could not hold back her laughter. Also Read - Surma Surma: Guru Randhawa and Jay Sean’s peppy song featuring Larissa Bonesi has an interesting twist