Raj Kundra porn films case: SHOCKING Development! Shilpa Shetty may be interrogated again by Mumbai Police! Here's why

If the hurdles for Raj Kundra only seem to be mounting in his alleged pornography case, then his wife, Shilpa Shetty, also seems to be getting inevitably dragged deeper into the much the couple currently find themselves in. After being grilled for six hours no less by the Mumbai Police, sources close to the case claim that may soon be summoned for a second round of interrogation by the cops, with the primary reason being the reportedly 48 TB worth of images and videos seized from Shilpa and Raj Kundra's Juhu abode, most of which is adult content. Not only that, there's also word that the crime branch is seeking permission to clone Shilpa Shetty Kundra's phone. Looks like there's going to be no end to their troubles anytime soon.