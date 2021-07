Rakhi Sawant distributes delay spray to paps; says, 'kaash main yeh Aamir Khan ko de paati'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Nobody can ever match up to Rakhi Sawant's antics. She was the biggest entertainer of Bigg Boss 14 house and remains to be one even outside the show. Recently, she was spotted distributing 'delay spray' among the paparazzi. This spray is meant for men to last long in bed. As she distributed these to the paps who are married or have girlfriends, she said that there won't be any divorces, thanks to this spray. She even dragged in Aamir Khan and stated that she wished she could give him one too referring to his recent separation from wife Kiran Rao. Okay then! Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and more: Bollywood's leading ladies who hit headlines for refusing films with the Khans