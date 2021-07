RIP Dilip Kumar: Late actor's mortal remains draped in Tricolour; last journey commences with state honours – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bollywood's most iconic actor, Dilip Kumar, is no more. The actor breathed his last at the age of 98. His mortal remains were taken to his bungalow in Mumbai where he was given the state honour. Draped in tricolour and military protocols being followed, the actor's funeral commenced with fans trying to catch his last glimpse. His burial will take place at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Vidya Balan and many others paid their last respects to the late actor. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: Anil Kapoor REVEALS the legendary actor was the first choice for THIS character in Virasat