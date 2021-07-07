videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

RIP Dilip Kumar: When Shah Rukh Khan rolled out the red carpet for the Tragedy King at Zee Cine Awards 2001 – watch video

Entertainment News

RIP Dilip Kumar: Late actor's mortal remains draped in Tricolour; last journey commences with state honours – watch

Entertainment News

Dilip Kumar used to cry and be worried like a parent during Sanjay Dutt’s troubled times – watch throwback video

RIP Dilip Kumar: These UNKNOWN FACTS from the Mughal-E-Azam actor's life prove he was a true legend [WATCH VIDEO]

Here's a video of some amazing unknown facts from Dilip Kumar's life, including how he ran away from home at age 15 and set up a sandwich stall in Pune to how his career skyrocketed in cinema to being the first actor in India to charge Rs. 1 lakh per movie to holding the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum acting awards

Russel D'Silva   |    July 7, 2021 6:14 PM IST

Today, 7th July, as Dilip Kumar has bid adieu to the world forever, we've decided to celebrate his life more than mourn his death, just as it should be with such legends. On that note, here's a video of some amazing unknown facts from Dilip Kumar's life, including how he ran away from home at age 15 and set up a sandwich stall in Pune to how his career skyrocketed in cinema to being the first actor in India to charge Rs. 1 lakh per movie to holding the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum acting awards – the video above tells you all you need to know but haven't heard before about Dilip saab.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all