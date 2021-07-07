RIP Dilip Kumar: These UNKNOWN FACTS from the Mughal-E-Azam actor's life prove he was a true legend [WATCH VIDEO]

Here's a video of some amazing unknown facts from Dilip Kumar's life, including how he ran away from home at age 15 and set up a sandwich stall in Pune to how his career skyrocketed in cinema to being the first actor in India to charge Rs. 1 lakh per movie to holding the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum acting awards

Today, 7th July, as Dilip Kumar has bid adieu to the world forever, we've decided to celebrate his life more than mourn his death, just as it should be with such legends. On that note, here's a video of some amazing unknown facts from life, including how he ran away from home at age 15 and set up a sandwich stall in Pune to how his career skyrocketed in cinema to being the first actor in India to charge Rs. 1 lakh per movie to holding the Guinness World Record for winning the maximum acting awards – the video above tells you all you need to know but haven't heard before about Dilip saab.