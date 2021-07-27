videos

Watch Next

Videos

Sultan, Lagaan and more: 5 BEST Bollywood sports films to watch before the release of Farhan Akhtar's Toofan – watch video

Entertainment News

From Aamir Khan - Kiran Rao to Hrithik Roshan - Sussanne Khan: Bollywood's Top 5 'ideal' couples who SHOCKED all with their divorces

Trailers

Toofan trailer: Farhan Akhtar's sports drama looks engrossing but will remind you of Salman Khan's Sultan

Entertainment News

SHOCKING! Hrithik Roshan almost killed Abhay Deol and Farhan Akhtar while shooting for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara – watch video

Shibani Dandekar opens up on wedding plans with Farhan Akhtar – watch video

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Shibani Dandekar opened up about her film Love In Times Of Corona, wedding with Farhan Akhtar and more.

Nikita Thakkar   |    July 27, 2021 6:30 PM IST

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar have been setting relationship goals for all for a long time now. Quite a few times, rumours of their wedding have left the gossip mills bustling. However, neither Shibani and Farhan have shared any details of the same. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Shibani Dandekar has finally addressed the wedding rumours. When asked when she is planning to settle in matrimony with Farhan, she stated that they haven't talked about it yet. She also spoke about her upcoming film Love In Times Of Corona, Farhan's recently released Toofan and more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all