Shibani Dandekar opens up on wedding plans with Farhan Akhtar – watch video

In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Shibani Dandekar opened up about her film Love In Times Of Corona, wedding with Farhan Akhtar and more.

and have been setting relationship goals for all for a long time now. Quite a few times, rumours of their wedding have left the gossip mills bustling. However, neither Shibani and Farhan have shared any details of the same. Now, in an interview with BollywoodLife, Shibani Dandekar has finally addressed the wedding rumours. When asked when she is planning to settle in matrimony with Farhan, she stated that they haven't talked about it yet. She also spoke about her upcoming film Love In Times Of Corona, Farhan's recently released and more.