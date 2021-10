View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's film is ready to release and the bonanza is that and would be a part of it too. We shall have , , and Sooryavanshi together. The first song of the film Aila Re Ailla released and it is already a hit. Now, a BTS video from the sets has been shared by Akshay Kumar and it sees him dancing with Ranveer Singh. Well, we see them doing the hook step of the song Bala Bala. In the caption, Akshay has hilarious said that if the step goes wrong, it can hamper the future planning. He wrote, "Here’s @ranveersingh’s and my #AilaReAillaaStep. Put your best, crazy dance foot forward and show me yours. Warning:

Getting this step wrong can be harmful for future planning." Also Read - Did Ajay Devgn really refuse to reschedule ad shoot for Shah Rukh Khan amid Aryan Khan’s drug case? – Here’s EXPOSING the truth [Exclusive]