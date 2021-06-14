videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty and more women Sushant Singh Rajput was linked-up with

Entertainment News

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Chhichhore actor's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin REVEALS the one thing that comes to mind when hearing SSR's name – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Videos

Dil Bechara actor Sahil Vaid REVEALS the one last thing he would tell Sushant Singh Rajput – watch video [Exclusive]

Interviews

Tahir Raj Bhasin recalls how Sushant Singh Rajput was a complete 90s kid and would imitate Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan [Exclusive]

Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

From his birth, childhood and his days spent studying engineering to doing theatre, being a background dancer, breaking into TV and being a Bollywood star; here's the most extensive video on Sushant Singh Rajput's life narrated in the most abridged manner

Russel D'Silva   |    June 14, 2021 9:15 AM IST

Today, 14th June, marks exactly a year since Sushant Singh Rajput bid us a final goodbye, and many are yet to come to terms with his unexpected demise. But, instead of focusing of the 'what and why' of it, we've decided to celebrate his life with this special video celebrating his life. From his moment of birth, family members and how his childhood unfolded to his days as an engineering student to forgoing his dreams of being an astronaut or pilot and being bitten by the acting and dancing big while doing engineering to his early days as a background dancer, quitting engineering in his last year, joining Nadira Babbar's theatre group and finally breaking it as a TV star, followed by becoming a Bollywood star – this is the most extensive life story of Sushant Singh Rajput you'll get to watch, narrated in the most abridged manner for your convenience.

In between, we also get to see a glimpse of his love life and linkups with Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Rhea Chakraborty, besides reliving some of his best movies. Of course, it's impossible to talk about SSR, without touching upon the rumours surrounding his death, including the ones levied by Kangana Ranaut and some of his fans, and the final reports by the NCB and CBI, which is what you'll get to see toward the end, So, what are you waiting for? Watch it above and relive Sushant Singh Rajput's life...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all