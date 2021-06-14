Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

From his birth, childhood and his days spent studying engineering to doing theatre, being a background dancer, breaking into TV and being a Bollywood star; here's the most extensive video on Sushant Singh Rajput's life narrated in the most abridged manner

Today, 14th June, marks exactly a year since bid us a final goodbye, and many are yet to come to terms with his unexpected demise. But, instead of focusing of the 'what and why' of it, we've decided to celebrate his life with this special video celebrating his life. From his moment of birth, family members and how his childhood unfolded to his days as an engineering student to forgoing his dreams of being an astronaut or pilot and being bitten by the acting and dancing big while doing engineering to his early days as a background dancer, quitting engineering in his last year, joining Nadira Babbar's theatre group and finally breaking it as a TV star, followed by becoming a Bollywood star – this is the most extensive life story of Sushant Singh Rajput you'll get to watch, narrated in the most abridged manner for your convenience.

In between, we also get to see a glimpse of his love life and linkups with , , and , besides reliving some of his best movies. Of course, it's impossible to talk about SSR, without touching upon the rumours surrounding his death, including the ones levied by and some of his fans, and the final reports by the NCB and CBI, which is what you'll get to see toward the end, So, what are you waiting for? Watch it above and relive Sushant Singh Rajput's life...