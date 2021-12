View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Dulha Vicky Kaushal and Dulhan Katrina Kaif have finally reached their wedding destination. The couple along with their family and guests arrived in Jaipur and left for Sawai Madhopur in a fleet of 15 cars, including a few police jeeps. It is a Big Bollywood Wedding and the couple s getting full on VVIP treatment in Rajasthan. The fleet of cars have left from the airport, and we hear that the authorities have planned a special route to ensure the couple reaches the wedding venue without any inconvenience. Check out the video of their grand entry in Jaipur. Also Read - Inside video of Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding venue gets leaked; sound of Khwaja Mere Khwaja fills the air - watch