Afghanistan is currently facing their hardest times. Taliban have seized control over various regions in the country. The people of Afghanistan are seeking help from other nations. A lot of people have reportedly lost their lives and are still trying to get out of the country. After Afghanistan descended into chaos on the unfateful Sunday, people across the globe are praying for them. But it was not the situation of the country always. In the earlier day, Bollywood celebrities would go to Kabul and shoot for their films. Video of Bollywood celebrities and getting a grand welcome at an airport in Afghanistan has surfaced. It is going viral as you read this.

Hema Malini ana Feroz Khan had landed in Afghanistan to shoot for Dharmatma. The social media handle also shared interesting trivia about the visit to Kabul. The caption to the post read, "The first Indian film to be shot in Afghanistan was Dharmatma by Feroz Khan. When Feroz Khan visited Afghanistan to select locations, King Zahir Shah was the ruler. Feroz was a personal guest of Zahir who gave him permission to shoot in Afghanistan. By the time Feroz returned back with his unit to shoot, a coup had happened and Zahir had been overthrown. Regardless, the new authorities upheld previous permission and gave Feroz full authority to shoot. In the footage, we see Feroz Khan, , Hema Malini and her mother Jaya on arrival at the Kabil airport. In the second half of the footage, it is a high profile party hosted by the biggest leaders of Afghanistan. Madan Puri was also present."