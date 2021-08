View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

It looks like 's Bollywood career is really rubbing off onto Virat Kohli, and how! We've seen Virat Kohli before in advertisements, and we've seen how comfortable he is doing these commercials, but we bet none of you have ever seen Virat Kohli in this avatar before. The Indian cricket team captain can be observed breaking into full mode in a recently released LUX ad, shaking his leg like the superstars of yore while lip-syncing and romancing Anushka Sharma to the Shammi Kapoor and 's classic chartbuster, Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, from the 1964 film, . Watch the video above... Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and more Bollywood actresses who are Daddys Darlings; refused to change surnames post marriage