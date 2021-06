View this post on Instagram A post shared by Surilie Gautam (@s_u_r_i_l_i_e)

Yami Gautam recently and unexpected tied the knot with her Uri: The Surgical Strike Director, Aditya Dhar. While the out-of-the-blue decision by the lovebirds did catch many unaware, nobody was complaining once their gorgeous wedding and mehndi pictures and videos began streaming in. And now, a few days after the nuptials, a new video from mehndi ceremony, where she can be seen showering love on younger sis, Surilie Gautam, and receiving the same back in return. The two define new sister goals for on and all. Check out their adorable video above... Also Read - Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty, Yami Gautam and more – check out the list of celebs who were trolled this week