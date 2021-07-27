Border, Kesari, URI and other movies you must watch before Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Kargil war drama Shershaah

You need to revisit these cult war movies such as Border, Kesari and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others that will make you Shershaah ready.

The war drama Shershaah has been confirmed for an OTT release on August 12, ahead of Independence Day. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil war hero and Param Vir Chakra recipient, Captain Vikram Batra. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and jointly produced by Johar's Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, Shershaah also stars , Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himmanshu Ashok Malhotra, , Ankita Goraya, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra.

But before you watch the movie on Amazon Prime Video, you need to revisit these cult war movies such as Border, and Uri: The Surgical Strike among others that will make you Shershaah ready.