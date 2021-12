View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Yesterday, the motion poster launch of the much awaited Brahmastra happened in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fielded a lot of questions including the one on when do they plan to marry. Fans who saw the video on social media said that there was utter lack of chemistry between the star couple. One of them commented, "This promotion was so off! So much awkwardness, no chemistry whatsoever was very boring," while another person wrote, "Feels so fake!". Another person also felt that it did not look organic at all. He commented, "Why it is look like stage performance?"