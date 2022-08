View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Actress Alia Bhatt is constantly making headline be it for her movies like Darlings and Brahmastra or these days, also for her pregnancy. And one of the reasons she's loved so by everybody is her congenial nature and non-starry airs, which again recently came to the fore when posing for the paparazzi while exiting an edifice. The paps were quick to ask a heavily pregnant Alia Bhatt to be careful, but in return, she didn't hesitate to show her concern for them, winning their and and all our hearts. Watch the video above...