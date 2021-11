View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodLife (@ibollywoodlife)

Bride-to-be looked gorgeous in a short wine dress at her Bachelorette party. Now, in a video from the party, she can be seen dancing on 's song Main Sasural Nahin Jaaungi with her BFFs. We can sense the happy vibe around. Have a look at the video above to know what we are talking about. Also Read - Bride-to-be Ankita Lokhande dancing with her BFF Rashami Desai on 'Paani Paani' song is what the perfect Bachelorette parties are all about – watch video