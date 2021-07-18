videos

Watch Next

Hollywood

BTS: Jungkook gets his revenge from Suga who once stole his underwear – watch hilarious videos

Songs

BTS X Ed Sheeran song Permission To Dance: The septet's new song will murder your pandemic blues with its 'right vibe'

Videos

BTS' Permission To Dance Official Teaser: The septet gets into the Western cowboy mode with Kim Taehyung/V stealing the show

Entertainment News

BTS' Butter gets a Bollywood version with Akshay Kumar's 'Hera Pheri' twist and the result is HILARIOUS – watch video

BTS: Throwback to when RM made us go aww over his cuteness as he responded to a flirty fan — watch video

BTS: Kim Namjoon aka RM's cute response to a flirty pick up line from a fan on VLive will make you fall harder for Joonie

Urmimala Banerjee   |    July 18, 2021 11:19 AM IST

BTS’ leader RM/Kim Namjoon dons many hats. He is a producer, rapper, vocalist and songwriter. RM is also known for his deep love of fine arts, philosophy and nature. In short, he is a dream boy for many girls/women who desire for a man who is intellectual and creative. Along with this, he can be irresistibly cute too. Check out the above video to see how RM reacted when a fan sent him a pick-up line during a VLive. His reaction will make you laugh and fall a little harder for him, yet again! BTS’ RM trended two days back as fans celebrated his record of creating 176 songs as a lyricist. This makes him the youngest in South Korea to have this record along with PSY of Gangnam Style fame.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all