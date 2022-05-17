Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui leave for French Riviera; check out their prefect airport looks!

Bollywood Celebs at Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got clicked at the airport last night heading to Cannes 2022. Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the airport heading to Cannes 2022 too. Check out their airport looks in the video.

Bollywood Celebs at Cannes 2022: Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is set to make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. While her fans wished the South actress Good Luck for her debut appearance at the film festival she was spotted getting surprised at the airport. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got clicked at the airport last night heading to Cannes 2022. We even spotted Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the airport heading to Cannes 2022 too. Check out their airport looks in the video.