videos

Watch Next

Videos

Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone impresses one and all with her no-makeup look at the film festival

Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha Birthday Special: Actress gears up for the release of Janhit Mein Jaari; here’s a look at her journey in Bollywood

Videos

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled over Aaradhya's hairstyle as the family leaves for Cannes 2022

Videos

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 confirmed contestants: Rubina Dilaik to Nishant Bhatt, here are all the celebs of Rohit Shetty’s show

Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui leave for French Riviera; check out their prefect airport looks!

Bollywood Celebs at Cannes 2022: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got clicked at the airport last night heading to Cannes 2022. Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the airport heading to Cannes 2022 too. Check out their airport looks in the video.

Pratibha Katariya   |    May 17, 2022 3:32 PM IST

Bollywood Celebs at Cannes 2022: Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is set to make her debut at the 75th Cannes Film Festival. While her fans wished the South actress Good Luck for her debut appearance at the film festival she was spotted getting surprised at the airport. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan got clicked at the airport last night heading to Cannes 2022. We even spotted Nawazuddin Siddiqui at the airport heading to Cannes 2022 too. Check out their airport looks in the video.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all