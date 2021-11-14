Children's Day 2021: These adorable videos of star kids Taimur, AbRam Khan, Allu Arha are cuteness overload

Children's Day 2021: These adorable videos of star kids Taimur, AbRam Khan, Allu Arha are so cute that they cannot be missed

Today it is Children's Day and a perfect occasion to browse through some old videos of our adorable star kids. Here is a look...

Taimur corrects the paparazzi

Taimur just knows how to make us go aww. The little one has literally grown up in front of the paparazzi. Who can forget the moment when he told the paps to call him Tim and not Taimur. Check out the video below...

Throwback of Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is a bookworm like her dad, Saif Ali Khan and this video is proof. It is an old throwback video from the sets of Himmat. We did not have the paparazzi culture then but Sara is a complete scene-stealer.

AbRam Khan's moment with dad Shah Rukh Khan

It is a known fact that Shah Rukh Khan is a doting dad. AbRam Khan made an appearance in one of his dad's interviews. The little one had hurt himself and needed his dad for a bit.

Yash's daughter Arya steals the show

KGF star Yash totally dotes on his kids. His videos with his daughter, Arya went viral and how. Just take a look at how this little miss completely stole the show from her macho dad.

Allu Arha singing Butta Bomma

The little princess of the Telugu film industry Allu Arha is too cute for words. Sneha Reddy shared this adorable video of her singing Buttta Bomma.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Sneha Reddy (@allusnehareddy)

We hope you liked this compilation of videos of these adorable star kids.