Chris Pratt dances on Varun Dhawan's Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2 and sends fans into a frenzy – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

recently sat down for an interview with Hollywood star to talk about his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, which is slated for an OTT release on July 2. However, Chris surprised his Indian fans when he performed the hook step of Tan Tana Tan from Judwaa 2 during the video chat. And needless to say, Chris sent his fans into a frenzy with his impromptu dance performance. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal breaks her silence on quitting TMKOC; Chris Pratt dances to Tan Tana Tan song with Varun Dhawan

Chris also talked about his father-in-law Arnold Schwarzenegger and other things regarding his career and acting journey. The Tomorrow War is a sci-fi action drama starring Chris Pratt, who has also executive-produced the film. The film imagines a scenario where people from the future arrive and request people of the present to help them save the world of tomorrow from destruction. Also Read - GOT's Dean-Charles Chapman and Nell Tiger Free, Star Wars' Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill and more Hollywood on-screen siblings who fell in love in real life – view pics

The Chris McKay directorial promises heavy-duty CGI-ridden action and also features Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers in pivotal roles. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Akshaye Khanna's State of Seige -Temple Attack teaser looks exciting, Narappa and Drushyam 2 to have a digital release and more