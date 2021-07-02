videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Holi 2021: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma share their favourite childhood memories of the festival of colours [Exclusive]

Interviews

Roohi: Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma name their favourite horror movies and the one horror film they wished to be a part of [Exclusive]

Interviews

Roohi's Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma on how A-listers are opening up to horror after Stree [Exclusive]

Interviews

Roohi: Janhvi Kapoor on the pressure as a star kid before her 2nd theatrical release; says, 'I've done what was in my hand and hope that's enough' [Exclusive]

Chutzpah trailer: Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's web show is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things

The trailer of Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's quirky new show Chutzpah has released online and it is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things.

BollywoodLife   |    July 2, 2021 11:07 PM IST

The trailer of Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's quirky new show Chutzpah has released online and it is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things. The show also stars A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala and Elnaaz Norouzi, along with Gautam Mehra and Kshitij Chauhan.

Chutzpah gives a sneak peak into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. In short, it’s like a slice of cake, layered with 5 differently flavoured stories tied together with the fine cream called 'the internet'. The web show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has directed Varun and Manjot earlier in the Fukrey films. Lamba has written the script of Chutzpah with Amit Babbar while Simarpreet Singh directs the show which will premiere on SonyLIV from July 23.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all