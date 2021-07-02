Chutzpah trailer: Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's web show is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things

The trailer of Varun Sharma and Manjot Singh's quirky new show Chutzpah has released online and it is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things.

The trailer of and 's quirky new show Chutzpah has released online and it is all about video sex calls, boys locker rooms and more relatable internet things. The show also stars A Suitable Boy actress Tanya Maniktala and Elnaaz Norouzi, along with Gautam Mehra and Kshitij Chauhan.

Chutzpah gives a sneak peak into the digital transformation of human identity in today’s era. In short, it’s like a slice of cake, layered with 5 differently flavoured stories tied together with the fine cream called 'the internet'. The web show is created by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, who has directed Varun and Manjot earlier in the Fukrey films. Lamba has written the script of Chutzpah with Amit Babbar while Simarpreet Singh directs the show which will premiere on SonyLIV from July 23.