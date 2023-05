Dahaad: Sonakshi Sinha has all the qualities needed to make a good detective feel her co-stars Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah [Read Tweets]

Dahaad is getting good reviews on social media. The show which is coming on Amazon Prime Video has Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah in the lead roles. The actress is playing the role of Inspector Anjali Bhatti. In an interview, the two actors told us that Sonakshi Sinha has all the traits needed to be a good detective in real life. It seems she knows how to keep tabs on what is happening all around. The actress also said that she could pull off a stalker's role too.