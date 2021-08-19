Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill again indirectly professes her love for Sidharth Shukla as she describes him as her ideal man watch video