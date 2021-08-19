Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

#SidNaaz ke aane se sabka ❤️ hai dhadka, 'Love Special' mein bhi lag gaya spicy sa tadka. How many ❤️'s for them?

Dekhiye inka romantic andaaz, iss weekend #DanceDeewane3 mein, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje sirf #Colors par. #DanceMachayenge #DD3

Anytime on @justvoot. pic.twitter.com/RHprwwjhDJ — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 18, 2021

SidNaaz coming on Dance Deewane 3 is one of the highlights of the upcoming week. It is a love special and we will see them making an entry on the song Humma Humma from Bombay. They are looking damn romantic. Madhuri Dixit Nene asks Shehnaaz Gill about her ideal man. She says she is cool with someone like Sidharth Shukla in her life. The hunk is left totally speechless with her statement. Just watch the video... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar LIVE UPDATES: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill recreate the iconic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai romantic scene