Dance Deewane 3: Possessive Shukla Ji is a fave of all #SidNaaz fans, we wonder how they are feeling seeing these moments of their fave jodi watch video

SidNaaz fans are on cloud nine right now. After giving us a superhit episode of the first WKW on Bigg Boss OTT, they are going to be guests on the Love Special on Dance Deewane 3. The first promo is out and we are all hearts for it. We can see Shehnaaz Gill dancing with one of the contestants in a blue gown, while Sidharth Shukla looks dapper in a grey kurta. His reactions when he sees her dancing with him are cute and priceless. What do you feel about the video? Tweet and let us know...