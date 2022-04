View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

was seen at Mumbai airport today. She was wearing denim clothes. Now, there is strong buzz about and Deepika Padukone getting married this week. As you might be aware, Deepika and Ranbir were in a relationship years ago. Reacting on her video, a fan wrote, “Leaving Mumbai before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding.” Another comment read, “Beautiful and gorgeous.” Have a look. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor puts up a sizzling fashion show in pretty bikinis at a friend's 25th birthday bash [VIEW PICS]