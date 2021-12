Dharmendra gives a cool twist to his classic 'Chakki peesing' scene from Sholay – watch viral video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

86-year-old actor Dharmendra has left his fans mighty impressed with his latest cycling video. Taking to his Instagram account, he shared a video giving everyone a glimpse of his fitness level. But it is the caption that has caught everyone's attention. He gave his classic 'Chakki peesing' dialogue from a cool twist. In the video, he is actually grinding wheat through cycling so in the caption he wrote, "Cycling, cycling, cycling, and …..chakki peeecing …. and peecing …..and peecing ….Haha." Lol. Check out the cool video above. Also Read - From Akshay Kumar to Ajay Devgn: Did you know these 9 Bollywood actors 'FORCED' filmmakers to rope in their favourite heroines?