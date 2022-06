View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Dia Mirza dotes on her kid like any mother would, but truth be told, her baby is one cutiepie, bundle of joy. What's more, Dia Mirza also likes to keep updating us with the adorable antics of her little munchkin, and we can't thank her enough for it. She had earlier shared a video of her baby, Avyaan Azaad, playing with a flowerpot, which we had thought to be one of the cutest things ever posted on the internet. Well to rival that in the 'adorable' department, Dia Mirza posted another video recently of her little boy enjoying the monsoon and it's too cute for words. Check out the screenshots below. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Samrat Prithviraj to release on Amazon Prime on this date, The Lord of the Rings - The Rings of Power new teaser and more

Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pregnancy announcement: Why did the Brahmastra actress change her Insta DP? Here's the connection to her baby post

Dia Mirza is currently gearing up for her upcoming film, Dhak Dhak. Also Read - After Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy, nani Soni Razdan shares THESE gorgeous, UNSEEN pics of the couple