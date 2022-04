View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE TV (@zeetv)

Jersey actors and will be present on the upcoming episode of DID Li’l Masters 5. Now, the contestants performed on many of his hit songs like Nainowale, Yeh Ishq Haye, Bekhayaali and others. In the end, they got Shahid on stage and started dancing on Shaam Shaandaar He forgot a few steps. It seems it was because he was too moved by the contestants’ performance. Have a look. Also Read - Ileana D'Cruz, Urfi Javed, Rubina Dilaik and more celebs open up on getting suicidal thoughts and how they came out of the dark phase