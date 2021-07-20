videos

Did you know Poonam Panday had tried to file a case against Raj Kundra for sharing her number publicly with a ‘Call me, I’ll strip for you’ message?

Poonam Panday had alleged that Raj Kundra did this because she had refused to work with him. Watch the video to know what exactly happened and how Raj reacted.

BollywoodLife   |    July 20, 2021 2:25 PM IST

Raj Kundra was arrested yesterday by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. In 2019, Poonam Panday had tried to file an FIR against Raj Kundra for sharing her number publicly with a ‘Call me, I’ll strip for you’ message. She alleged that Raj did this because she had refused to work with him. Watch the video to know what exactly happened and how Raj reacted.

