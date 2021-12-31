videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Pathan actor Shah Rukh Khan crediting all women in his life for his success will make you feel proud as a fan [VIDEO]

Entertainment News

Valimai making video: Makers show Ajith’s bike ACCIDENT; film promises to offer HIGH-OCTANE ACTION

Videos

Ananya Panday sizzles in a hot outfit with plunging neckline and high-slit worth Rs 7 lakh; Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor react

Interviews

From Salman Khan's only movie with Sridevi to how many films Bhai has written – Antim actor Aayush Sharma takes the ultimate Bhaijaan quiz [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Did you know Valimai star Ajith shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in this epic Bollywood movie? WATCH VIDEO

If you can't get enough of the Valimai trailer, we've got a special treat by way of this little-known clip from a movie that marked the only time superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith shared screen space

Russel D'Silva   |    December 31, 2021 1:21 AM IST

Every little new development about Valimai from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, so it came as no surprise that the excitement reached a crescendo and took the internet by storm the moment the Valimai trailer dropped. However, if you can’t get enough of the trailer and are contemplating the meaning of life and everything in-between after savouring it, we’ve got a special treat to fill that musing by way of this little-known clip from the movie Asoka – a movie that marked the only time superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith shared screen space. Watch the video above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all