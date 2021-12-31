If you can't get enough of the Valimai trailer, we've got a special treat by way of this little-known clip from a movie that marked the only time superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Ajith shared screen space

Every little new development about Valimai from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, so it came as no surprise that the excitement reached a crescendo and took the internet by storm the moment the Valimai trailer dropped. However, if you can’t get enough of the trailer and are contemplating the meaning of life and everything in-between after savouring it, we’ve got a special treat to fill that musing by way of this little-known clip from the movie Asoka – a movie that marked the only time superstars and Ajith shared screen space. Watch the video above...