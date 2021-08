View this post on Instagram A post shared by Puja Loves Shoaika ??‍♀️❤️⚘ (@shoaika_ki_hima)

Dipika Kakar's father-in-law was discharged from the hospital a few days ago. Post that Shoaib and Dipika offered their bedroom to him, which became a hot topic on social media. People started saying that Shoaib has made Dipika a naukrani of the house and that their private space is getting invaded. Dipika and Shoaib have now recorded a video where they have lashed out at such people who said this. They looked very angry and have asked people not to cross their limits. Take a look at the video above. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Munmun Dutta reacts to rumours of her quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Nikki Tamboli returns to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and more