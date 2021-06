Disha Parmar posts a video about 'not being lazy' but it’s beau Rahul Vaidya's comment which makes us go ROFL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

Popular TV actress and 's girlfriend Disha Parma, recently posted a funny video, where she lip-synced Selena Gomes' dialogue from one of her sitcoms and said that she is not lazy but resting up for her 30s, to which we saw a quirky reply from RKV. Sharing the video, she captioned, "This resonated so much with me And i made this specially for you @rahulvaidyarkv #reelsinstagram." Rahul posted a hilarious comment on the post, which reads, "No baby .. don’t cover up .. you are LAZY." Well, the camaraderie between the couple surely melts our hearts everytime. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli REVEALS the pain of suffering in silence and unable to mourn before her parents post brother Jatin's death