Disha Parmar shares a glimpse of the ring gifted by Rahul Vaidya with Ed Sheeran's Perfect playing in the background — watch video

Fans of #DisHul are just counting the days to Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding. They are getting married on July 16, 2021. Now, Disha Parmar has shared a video where we can see the ring that Rahul Vidya gifted her when he proposed to her. The beauty of the video is that Ed Sheeran's Perfect is playing in the background. In the clip, we can see Rahul Vaidya donning a blue suit while she is in a rose pink coloured silk dress. She is looking simply stunning. Just check out the video here... Also Read - 6 shades of BLACK: Nikki Tamboli proves no one slays black better or looks as sexy in it as she does – view pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

There were rumours of the two being a couple since a long time but it all came to the fore when he got inside Bigg Boss 14. The singer mentioned how she was a special girl in his life for two years, and the reality show showed him his true feelings as he spent time away from her. On her birthday, he proposed to her on national TV. Disha Parmar also came on the show as a guest for the Valentine's Day special episode. The couple are surely giving us goals. Also Read - Bigg Boss Throwback: When Shehnaaz Gill pretended to be possessed by a ghost to entertain the housemates – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP (@dishaparmar)

The couple have been spotted in and around the city of late. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya will have a low key wedding. It seems only family members and close friends are invited. Aly Goni has revealed how he is preparing in full swing for the ceremony. We just cannot wait for the D-Day now. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya REVEALS his would-be-wife Disha Parmar has seen the worst of him during Bigg Boss 14