Disha Patani is one of the fittest and most athletic actresses in Bollywood, and she has demonstrated that remarkably once more with a new video she uploaded on her official Instagram handle, where the stunner can be seen acing the difficult 720 kick, a form of Taekwondo kick. So well she does it that boyfriend Tiger Shroff wasted no time in commenting with pride, "Woah u did it finally and so clean amazing work @raakeshyadhav sir," also referencing her coach.