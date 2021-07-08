Disha Patani nails barbell squats with 80 kg weight; Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha and sister Krishna Shroff mighty impressed – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani)

is known to be a fitness freak. She keeps sharing videos from her workout sessions and performs daredevil stunts that often leave her fans jaw-dropped. And now Disha took everyone by surprise by lifting 80 kilos of weights in the gym.

In the video, Disha is seen nailing one repetition of barbell squats with 80 kg weight. "80kg 1 rep thank you @rajendradhole," She captioned the post. Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna and mother Ayesha were mighty impressed with Disha. While Krishna called Disha 'Strong', Ayesha commented, "This is the same girl who started squats with an empty bar!!! Mehnat!"

Disha was recently seen in 's Radhe. She will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns along with and -produced heroine-centric drama KTina.