Tiger Shroff and were in Maldives to celebrate New Year. They welcomed the year 2022 with a bang enjoying themselves by the gorgeous beaches of Maldives. Videos and pictures prove that they had a lot of fun. Now, they have returned to Mumbai. Tiger and Disha were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they marked their comeback. Tiger Shroff chose to wear a blue ganji and tracks for his airport look while Disha Patani was in sports bra and tracks. They looked uber-cool in their comfortable outfits but netizens trolled them left, right and centre. Fans asked don't they feel cold wearing such clothes in winters. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan to Kartik Aaryan: Actors who welcomed New Year 2022 by dropping shirtless clicks

