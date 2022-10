View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Veteran actress has a hate relationship with the paparazzi. She is often seen rebuking the photographers for clicking her pictures without her consent. As the shutterbugs were stationed outside Pratiksha to click the Bachchan's Diwali celebration, Jaya really got miffed with them. She stepped outside of her house, shouted at the paparazzi, and chased them away from her home premises. A few days ago, Jaya was heard saying to the photographers that she hoped that the man would stumble and fall while clicking their pictures.

