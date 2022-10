Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle and shared a hilarious video with his India's Got Talent fellow judge Kirron Kher. Karan alongside Kirron has reached Amitabh Bachchan's residence for a Diwali 2022 bash. The filmmaker shared a video of Kirron Kher wherein they both were seen having a nok-jhok. As Karan proceeds to take a picture of the decorations, Kirron takes a jibe at him asking him to take a picture of himself as well and adding that he is looking like an Anarkali. She also mentions that mujra is going to happen inside the house while Karan is seen talking about Kirron being late for Karwa Chauth and about her personality. Kirron and Karan have an exchange before Karan says toodles. Watch the hilarious video above: