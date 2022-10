View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shehnaaz Gill is known to be a bubbly girl who talks what's on her mind and heart, without any guilt. That's why she is so loved. She was the jaan of Bigg Boss 13 and is now the shaan of every Diwali 2022 in town. The actress who will be seen in 's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash and she was seen having a great time. While posing for the paparazzi, she teased them that it's enough of pictures and that she is leaving. She also asked them why there are no flash lights being used and that now she is sure they aren't taking pictures so she's definitely leaving. But she was just teasing them, which showed the great bond she shares with the media.

Shehnaaz later also posed for multiple selfies with fans and a few paps before she headed to the party finally. During this, she was also asked if she is watching Bigg Boss 16 but she chose to ignore the topic. Perhaps, it was a night to make merry and look ahead and not go back to memories of the past. If she was uncomfortable with the question, she did not show it. Like a true star. Take a look at the cute videos.