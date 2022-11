Drishyam 2 actress Ishita said that "it was a great feeling for her as she is getting good responses from people." The actress seems very happy with the good reviews she is getting for the film. Let's watch the video and know more.

Drishyam 2 actress Ishita Dutta on her role: In an extensive interview with Bollywoodlife, television and Bollywood actress Ishita Dutta, who won the hearts of the audience with her performances in Drishyam and Drishyam 2, talked about many interesting aspects. Talking about her acting in Drishyam 2, Ishita said that "it was a great feeling for her as she is getting good responses from people." The actress seems very happy with the good reviews she is getting for the film. Let us tell you, Drishyam 2 hit the cinema halls on November 18, 2022 and the film has also entered the 100 crore club. Watch Video.