Shah Rukh Khan graced Anand Pandit's birthday bash tonight looking very suave. Here's how he wished the producer on his 60th birthday...

Anand Pandit is celebrating his 60th birthday today. He has hosted a grand birthday bash which has seen the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many more celebs gracing the event. An inside video of Shah Rukh Khan from Anand Pandit's birthday bash has grabbed attention. Shah Rukh Khan had a witty wish for Anand Pandit. He talked about how fit the producer looked. Shah Rukh joked about taking fitness tips, diet plan and getting his exercise routine monitored by Pandit. He talked about how people often comment how good he looks at 58 while praising Pandit on his fitness at 60.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Suniel Shetty, Sunil Grover, Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Tiger Shroff, Aayush Sharma and many more celebs attended the big do.

After attending the birthday party for a short while, SRK went to Yash Raj studios to attend Dunki screening for friends and family.