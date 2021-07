Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's romantic performance on Pehla Nasha is the most adorable thing on the internet – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pavittra puniaa (@pavitrapunia_)

Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia are head over heels in love with each other. They both shared a love-hate kind of relationship inside the Bigg Boss house but later on fell in love. And now, they are one of the cutest couples of telly land. Pavitra Punia has also been spending a lot of time with Eijaz Khan's family. Pavitra Punia shared a video on Instagram of them dancing together and we cannot take our eyes off them. In the video the couple is seen dancing to Pehla Nasha and Eijaz also manages to kiss his ladylove leaving her surprised. They both are seen twinning in white and this is the most adorable video on the internet today. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Saumya Tandon – 25 celebrities who have been rejecting Salman Khan’s show every year