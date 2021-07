Ekta Kapoor celebrates 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi with a THROWBACK video; Mouni Roy, Gautami Kapoor and others are all hearts for it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Ekta Kapoor's iconic show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi completed 21 years today. On this special occasion, Ekta Kapoor shared a throwback video of the time when they celebrated the show's birthday. Along with this video, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Many moons Ago. This day. Changed my life ! Thanku @starplus @sameern @smritiiraniofficial Rajubhai Vipul Bhai n everyone associated ! JAI SHREE KRISHNA :) #Repost with @fastsave_photo_video credit: @starpariwaar Happy birthday kyuki....Celebrate 21 glorious years of iconic shows #kyukisaasbhikabhibahuthi. This is not the show this is history , no one can break it in the history of indian television" Happy 21 years of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Apara Mehta returns to the show; to bring a major twist in Kartik and Sirat's life