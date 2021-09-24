videos

BollywoodLife   |    September 24, 2021 7:46 PM IST

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Love Story has been released in theatres and fans have been going gaga over the romantic storyline and stellar performances. While a few fans were seen expressing their views on the film, one of them got pretty emotional when he was asked about Naga and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce rumours. The teary-eyed fan made an appeal to Naga to not divorce his wife Samantha as they have been one of the most loved couples in the south film industry. The video has now gone viral on the internet.

