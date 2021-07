Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey and others groove to Shah Rukh Khan's Chaiyya Chaiyya and their AMAZING energy is infectious – watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madalsa M Chakraborty (@madalsasharma)

Anupamaa's cast and crew are very much like kids on the sets. When not shooting, they indulge in some fun reel-making video sessions. who plays Kavya in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa is quite popular where reels are concerned. She often shares reels with the cast of Anupamaa. And that's what she did again. Madalsa shared a reel in which we can see her costars - , Tasnim Sheikh, Anagha Bhosale, Paras Kalnawat and Nidhi Shah grooving with her on and Malaika Arora's hit song, Chaiyya Chaiyya from . They can be seen doing the hook-step their energy is infectious and would get you grooving in no time.

Madalsa Sharma thanked everyone showering them all with such love. She captioned the reel post saying, "Love This Mad Gang!!!! Sharing Our Chaiyya Chaiyya Moment with you all. Thank You Everyone For Your Endless Love And Support."

How did you like the video? Let us know by tweeting @bollywood_life.