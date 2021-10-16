View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

Finally, after much speculations about whether or not he is starring in the Hindi remake of 2017's hit Vikram Vedha starring and , Hrithik Roshan has begun shooting. Earlier there were reports stating that he had walked off. Yesterday, on the occasion of Dusshera, Hrithik shared a video as he kickstarted shooting for the neo-noir action-thriller film. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan and . In the video that he shared a couple of hours ago features Hrithik Roshan walking off towards the shoot location. He oozes swag and has still got that style. For the unversed, the actor plays a gangster in the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha while Saif steps into the role of a police officer. And in the video, it's like he has already switched on the gangsta mode for the film. "Hero walking on to set after 2 years. I am walking in front of him. Wait for it. #vikramvedha #teamisasliheroes," Hrithik captioned the post.

Interestingly, earlier the makers of the Hindi version had planned on in the gangster's role. The Hindi remake will be directed by the original director duo Pushkar-Gayathri.